Indonesia pip India to record highest attendance in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers so far; Cambodia take third

The fourth matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers saw Igor Stimac’s India escape with a hard-earned 1-1 draw against Bangladesh at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.

A Saad Uddin header had given visitors Bangladesh the lead in the 42nd minute, but India rescued a point with two minutes left to play when defender Adil Khan headed home for the Blue Tigers.

Though it was an underwhelming display from the home side who had held AFC Asian Cup 2019 champions Qatar to a goalless draw in Doha last month, one positive that India can take from the game was the support they received at the Salt Lake Stadium.

India had played their first home match against Oman at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati, but moved to the football-crazy city of Kolkata for their second game against their South Asian neighbours. And the fans did not disappoint as 53,286 of them turned up to cheer the two sides.

While the AFC’s official attendance figure was 53,286, a figure of 61,486 is also circulating in the social media!

While the second figure would have made India vs Bangladesh the most-attended fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round after the completion of four matchdays, the tie will have to settle for the second spot when taking into consideration the official numbers.

And pipping them to the first is the Indonesia vs Malaysia tie at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on September 5 which ended in a dramatic 3-2 win for the visiting Malaysians and was watched on by 54,659 spectators.

The Group G game was indeed marred by fan violence, but the all-Southeast Asian tie will keep its record as the match witnessed by the most spectators in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers so far.

Meanwhile, it can be said that their recent thumping at the hands of IR Iran hasn’t stopped Cambodians from supporting their national team. Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium has witnessed three out of the five most-attended matches in the qualifiers with the game against Iraq on October 15 registering the highest figure at 48,258.

Cambodia’s opener against Hong Kong saw 45,500 Angkor Warriors fans at the stadium while their 1-0 loss to Bahrain five days later had 45,000 supporters in attendance.

Top 10 most-attended matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round so far

1) Indonesia 2-3 Malaysia – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta – 54,659 – September 5, 2019

2) India 1-1 Bangladesh – Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata – 53,286 – October 15, 2019

3) Cambodia 0-4 Iraq – Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh – 48,258 – October 15, 2019

4) Cambodia 1-1 Hong Kong – Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh – 45,500 – September 5, 2019

5) Cambodia 0-1 Bahrain – Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh – 45,000 – September 10, 2019

6) Malaysia 1-2 United Arab Emirates – Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur – 43,200 – September 10, 2019

7) Japan 6-0 Mongolia – Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama – 43,122 – October 10, 2019

8) DPR Korea 2-0 Lebanon – Kim Il-Sung Stadium, Pyongyang – 40,000 – September 5, 2019

9) China PR 7-0 Guam – Tianhe Stadium, Guangzhou – 39,987 – October 10, 2019

10) Vietnam 1-0 Malaysia – My Dinh National Stadium, Hanoi – 38,256 – October 10, 2019