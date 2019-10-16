Incredible stat shows just how poor Indonesia have been in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

It is pretty evident that Indonesia have had a disastrous start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign having lost all four of their outings so far.

Indonesia began their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round campaign with a 3-2 defeat to Malaysia followed by a 3-0 defeat against Thailand last month.

They continued their losing streak in October as they went down 5-0 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai on October 10 before losing 3-1 to ASEAN rivals Vietnam in Bali on Tuesday.

However, an incredible statistic has now emerged revealing the extent of the rot when it comes to Timnas and the World Cup Qualifiers.

Vietnam win away to Indonesia in World Cup qualifier

That is the fact that it has been 8 years, 2 months and 18 days since Indonesia last recorded a win in a FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match (at the time of writing on October 16, 2019).

Indonesia’s last win in the qualification event came on July 28, 2011 when they defeated Turkmenistan 4-3 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta in the second round of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Back then, the second round of the Asian Qualifiers saw 15 two-legged home and away ties from which winners progressed to the third round.

Indonesia, then under Dutch coach Wim Rijsbergen, were held to a 1-1 draw by Turkmenistan in the first leg at the Olympic Stadium in Ashgabat, but a brace from Cristian Gonzales and one apiece from Mohammad Nasuha and Muhammad Ridwan gave Indonesia a 5-4 win on aggregate to progress to the third round.

However, that remains Indonesia’s last taste of victory in the competition as they lost all six of their matches, home and away, after being drawn into a group featuring IR Iran, Bahrain and Qatar in the third round. This included a 10-0 defeat to Bahrain at the Bahrain National Stadium in Al Rifa on February 29, 2012.

Disaster struck for Indonesian football during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers three years later when the PSSI were suspended by FIFA for governmental interference. This meant that the Indonesian national team were excluded from the qualifiers and all matches involving the team were cancelled extending their winless run.

Add to it, their current campaign in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and it means that they are winless for 8 years, 2 months and 18 days. And clock is still ticking!

(Photo credit: UAE FA)