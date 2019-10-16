Former Indonesia head coach expresses interest to return in place of Simon McMenemy – Reports

Simon McMenemy’s future as Indonesia national team head coach hangs in the balance after his side suffered their fourth successive defeat in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Scottish tactician McMenemy, appointed on December 2018, has seen his side lose to Malaysia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam as the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round reached its halfway point.

And the Indonesian supporters and football authorities seem to have lost their patience in the former Philippines head coach following their latest 3-1 defeat to Vietnam at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali on the fourth matchday of the qualification campaign.

Interestingly, reports from Indonesia suggest a former Tim Garuda head coach has expressed his interest in returning to the national team if the position becomes vacant.

That coach is none other former Barcelona and Real Madrid defensive midfielder Luis Milla who served as the team’s head coach during 2017 and 2018.

Milla had taken over from Alfred Riedl and guided the team to a bronze medal finish in the men’s football competition at the 2017 Southeast Asian Games. However, his contract was terminated on October 2018 by PSSI.

But, that hasn’t stopped the Spaniard’s name from being linked with the Timnas job.

CNNIndonesia.com are reporting that the former Spain international will be willing to return to work in Indonesia.

¡Disfrutando de la @SeFutbol con estos dos cracks! 😄🇪🇸 Analizando el partido contra Suecia para la clasificación de la Eurocopa ⚽️ Enjoying @SeFutbol with these two! 😄🇪🇸 Analyzing today’s match against Sweden for the Eurocup qualification ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FPmoW2QXwp — Luis Milla (@Luismillacoach) October 15, 2019

“I heard from a trusted source concerned that he would negotiate his salary if he was asked to train the Indonesian national team again, because he had fallen in love with Indonesia,” the country’s Youth and Sports Ministry spokesperson Gatot S Dewa Broto was quoted as saying by CNNIndonesia.com.