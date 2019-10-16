FIFA Rankings 2019: Thailand, Philippines set for rise, Indonesia to fall after poor display

Thailand and Philippines are set to rise up the FIFA Rankings table after their latest exploits in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers while Indonesia, Cambodia and Singapore are set to fall down.

Thailand registered a massive 2-1 win over the United Arab Emirates while Philippines produced a fine defensive display to hold the mighty Chinese side for a goalless draw. Indonesia, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Vietnam, Cambodia suffered a 4-0 defeat to Iraq and Singapore went down 3-1 against Uzbekistan.

With their win over UAE, Thailand are expected to move up six spots to 109, while Philippines will gain one spot and will move up to 126. Indonesia will lose one spot and go down to 171 while Singapore will lose two spots and will go down to 159. Cambodia, who were hammered 14-0 by Iran last week, will go down to the 172nd spot after the loss against Iraq.

🇵🇭 Philippines 0-0 China PR 🇨🇳 FIFA rankings points after match :

🇵🇭 1134.46 (+ 4.86)

🇨🇳 1338.75 (- 4.86) Rankings after match :

🇵🇭 126 (+ 1)

🇨🇳 70 (- 2)#AsianQualifiers #WCQ #WorldCup #WCQ2022 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) October 15, 2019

🇸🇬 Singapore 1-3 Uzbekistan 🇺🇿 FIFA rankings points after match :

🇸🇬 1007.73 (- 6.62)

🇺🇿 1286.98 (+ 6.62) Rankings after match :

🇸🇬 159 (- 2)

🇺🇿 84 (+ 2)#AsianQualifiers #WCQ #WorldCup #WCQ2022 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) October 15, 2019