Fans criticise India for celebrating draw vs Bangladesh with ‘Viking Clap’ in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

India managed to hold on for a 1-1 draw in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Bangladesh at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The visitors took the lead in the 42nd minute through Saad Uddin and the Blue Tigers had to wait until the 88th minute to get the all-important equaliser. Adil Khan got onto the scoresheet for India as both the sides shared a point each.

However, some fans weren’t happy that Team India, with a FIFA ranking of 104 celebrated the 1-1 draw with 187th-tanked Bangladesh with ‘Viking Clap’. Here’s how they reacted to the celebrations!

Adil Khan is celebrating in full gutso after drawing against a team you are meant to beat and then the crowd follow in a Viking Clap. The future of Indian football only wants TV ratings. — Arjun (@ArjunNamboo) October 15, 2019

Adil Khan played the entire match like a clueless chicken and had the balls to celebrate the goal. Lmao the state of this federation. #AsianQualifiers #INDBAN #IndianFootball — ScottMcSauceSZN (@Tammu98) October 15, 2019

How bad was this match? That 1:1 was one result of a result to celebrate (Viking Clap) Not much, Bangladesh executed their plan correctly and India managed to be even worse, showing the limitations we have seen before. — ISL banter (@islbanter) October 15, 2019

Who the fuck are those Blue pilgrims? Some AIFF paid guys dressed up to do the Viking Clap shit after that shitty performance of team India against the mighty Bangladesh. Really Sad state of Indian football team. And to think Jobby Justin and Soosairaj are not even in the team. — Bishwajeet Mahato (@mahato99) October 15, 2019

It’s almost a miracle that India didn’t lose (plus two penalties weren’t given to Bangladesh). Not too sure why the players are doing that Icelandic ‘Viking Thunder Clap’ before the crowds. Bangladesh could have eaten India today along with their lau (loki) and thor. — indi hazra (@indihazra) October 15, 2019

Late goal notwithstanding, this was one of the (THE?) worst performance I’ve seen from India in the last few years. 1-1 against Bangladesh at home isn’t unacceptable. That Viking clap at the end good for optics, nothing else. #IndvsBan — Suyash Upadhyaya (@SuyashU) October 15, 2019