FIFA WC Asian Qualifiers |

Fans criticise India for celebrating draw vs Bangladesh with ‘Viking Clap’ in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

India managed to hold on for a 1-1 draw in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Bangladesh at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The visitors took the lead in the 42nd minute through Saad Uddin and the Blue Tigers had to wait until the 88th minute to get the all-important equaliser. Adil Khan got onto the scoresheet for India as both the sides shared a point each.

However, some fans weren’t happy that Team India, with a FIFA ranking of 104 celebrated the 1-1 draw with 187th-tanked Bangladesh with ‘Viking Clap’. Here’s how they reacted to the celebrations!

 

Comments