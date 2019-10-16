WATCH: Adil Khan’s stunning 88th-minute effort salvages 1-1 draw for India against Bangladesh

With just two minutes left on the clock, India’s Adil Khan scored a goal powered his side to a face-saving 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

As you already know, Bangladesh winger Saad Uddin had given the visitors a very important lead in the first half of the Group E clash. India began the second half with steely resolve as they looked to convert half-chances into goals and to force a draw, if not a win.

However, luck was not on their favour – that is, until the 88th minute.

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri took a corner-kick that was awarded for his side, and Adil Khan rose high in the air to head home past Bangladesh’s goalkeeper Ashraful Islam Rana.

Watch the goal below:

Ahead of the match, the Indian team which is coached by former Croatian star Igor Stimac, were considered strong favourites to beat neighbours Bangladesh. India is ranked 104 in the FIFA rankings, whereas Bangladesh are ranked at a lowly 187.

However, during the game, Bangladesh gave the Blue Tigers a run for their money and almost finished the game as winners.

Up next, Stimac and co. will take on Afghanistan, Oman and Qatar, before they face Bangladesh once again, on 4th June 2020.