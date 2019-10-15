Watch: Indonesia fans shout “Simon Out” after FIFA World Cup Qualifiers defeat to Vietnam

Indonesia fans have turned on their national team’s head coach Simon McMenemy after their Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 3-1 defeat vs Vietnam at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

The Golden Dragons took a 3-0 lead courtesy goals from Do Duy Manh, Que Ngoc Hai and Nguyen Tien Linh in the 26th, 55th and 61st minutes respectively. Indonesia did hit back through Irfan Bachdim in the 84th minute but it was too little too late for them as Vietnam held on to the lead.

Indonesia have lost all four of their qualifying matches so far and are bottom of the group. Their fans, as a result, now want PSSI to sack the team’s head coach. Here are Indonesia fans chanting Simon Out at the Gelora Bung Karno after the defeat to Vietnam.

Suasana di luar Stadion setelah Indonesia kalah dari Vietnam tadi… #TimnasDay pic.twitter.com/p8EJhISXM1 — FOX Sports Indonesia (@FOXSportsIndo) October 15, 2019