WATCH: Gurpreet Singh’s nasty blunder helps Bangladesh gain lead against India in 2022 World Cup qualifier

On Tuesday, during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier game played out at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India, visitors Bangladesh drew first blood against the hosts thanks to a nasty mistake from India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Watch the goal in the video below:

Yes Yes Goal Bangladesh 1-0 India(Saad Uddin) Posted by Nehan Khan on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

It happened in the 41st minute, when Bangladesh received a free-kick against the run of play. Skipper Jamal Bhuyan then floated his shot over the free-kick ball, and the ball was calmly headed in by Bangladesh winger Saad Uddin.

Gurpreet Sandhu stepped forward to palm the ball away, but he badly misjudged its flight and it flew well over his outstretched hand. Had he not come out of line, there would have been a better chance for him to save it.

The goal has helped the visitors gain a healthy advantage over the hosts, as both teams returned to the dugout at half-time, at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the Indian fans on Twitter are quite disappointed with the display of their team in the first half.

“No coordination between players today. Very poor 1st half,” a fan said on Twitter.

While another added: “Anas, Adil and Rahul mentally off today; very poor attitude by them.”

According to a third Twitter user, the hosts’ biggest mistake was playing too many long balls. “When India have Thapa and Sahal, why are they playing long balls? Pathetic performance by India in 1st half,” he opined.

This was followed by a fourth fan warning team India to do well, in the second half.

“2nd half now. Don’t disappoint the fans guys. Come on,” he said.