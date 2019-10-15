ASEAN football fans laud Thailand for victory over higher ranked UAE in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Thailand created a huge upset as they got the better of the United Arab Emirates side in the Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers by two goals to one at the Thammasat Stadium.

Teerasil Dangda opened the scoring in the 26th minute as he headed in a cross by Ekanit Panya to get his second international goal in as many encounters. Ali Mabkhout then equalised for the visitors in the added time of the first half to go into the half as the happier side.

However, Thailand had other plans as they kept pushing and were rewarded for the efforts soon after the second half started. Panya, who provided for the first goal, was the one who scored the winner. He tapped in at the far post to seal his side’s victory in the 51st minute.

This win has seen the War Elephants rise up to the top spot in Group G of the Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with seven points. Following them on the table are Vietnam, who defeated Indonesia 3-1 earlier today, who have seven points as well.

ASEAN fans lauded Thailand’s victory over higher-ranked UAE. The War Elephants are ranked 114 in FIFA rankings while UAE are ranked 66th. The Arab side are third on the table with six points in three matches.