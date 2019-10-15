2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Thailand 2-1 UAE – five talking points

Thailand met UAE in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, AFC second round. The two teams occupied the top two spots in their group, with the tie promising to be an exciting one. And it lived up to the billing, with the War Elephants sealing a remarkable 2-1 win! Here are the talking points from this one.

#1 Teerasil heads Thailand in front

Akira Nishino decided to go without veteran Teerasil Dangda in his last national team call-up. However, the Japanese coach recalled the striker into the final twenty-three for the crucial tie against the United Arab Emirates.

Teerasil showed that he still can lead the line in Thailand’s mid-week friendly against Congo. And the 31-year-old was on the scoresheet again to put the War Elephants ahead versus UAE in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The forward headed in a lofted cross by Ekanit Panya beyond the reach of the UAE goalkeeper, Khalid Eisa, in the twenty-sixth minute, capping off a dominant Thailand spell.

#2 Dominant forty-five

Thailand looked by far the more comfortable side of the two in the first forty-five minutes of the match. The War Elephants nearly had the perfect half as well, only for Ali Mabkhout to level with the last kick, or in his case header, of the period.

Akira Nishino’s men were dominant in possession and passed around the UAE eleven with ease. They frequently played the ball out wide where the winger or the onrushing full-back would collect and dispense it into the box. When the clock struck thirty minutes, they had eight attempts at goal, as compared to UAE’s one.

Furthermore, Thailand pressed their opponent with great effect, enabling UAE players to make rash decisions. The only time the West Asian side breached their box was during the stoppage time of the first half, a play in which they levelled the score.

#3 Mabkhout puts UAE level

Thailand dominated the first half in its entirety. The War Elephants were by far the better side and could have scored more than one goal. However, they didn’t, due to several factors. The United Arab Emirates ensured that they did not escape unpunished.

Ali Mabkhout had the only shot on target from UAE before forty-five-minute mark. The striker had collected the ball deep before unleashing a timid strike from range, which Siwarak Tedsungnoen had collected with ease.

However, there was no stopping the UAE forward when he headed in a superb cross down the left side into Siwarak’s net, after the entire Thai defence had failed to deal with it. For all their dominance, Thailand went into the break level.

#4 Ekanit’s all-around brilliance

Thailand were missing their talisman, Chanathip Songkrasin, in this match. The attacking midfielder had been ruled out with an injury and fears regarding a lack of creativity had surrounded the team. Nevertheless, Ekanit Panya stepped in Chanathip’s shows and delivered a man-of-the-match worthy performance.

Ekanit first supplied the cross for Teerasil Dangda’s opening goal. The midfielder stood on the edge of the box before lofting the ball in for the striker to head. Furthermore, the Thailand ‘number 8’ had been troubling the opposing defenders throughout the first half, collecting the ball deep and then running forward with it.

The 19-year-old further proved his credentials when he scored Thailand’s second, and ultimately match-winning goal, in the fifty-first minute. The youngster was left unmarked at the back post and with great composure, side-footed a cross into the back of the net.

#5 Akira Nishino off to solid start

Akira Nishino’s appointment as the head coach of Thailand was treated with much fanfare. The Japanese football coach had led his country to the FIFA World Cup, where they made it through to the knockout stage. Japan came close to beating Belgium too, but ultimately threw away a two-goal lead and were eliminated.

Nishino stepped down as the head coach of Japan following the World Cup and one year later, landed himself the job of the head coach of Thailand. The 64-year-old started his tenure with a draw against rivals Vietnam, following it up with a win against Indonesia. Another draw in a friendly against Congo followed, before his side claimed the biggest scalp yet – UAE.

Not only did Thailand manage to beat the West Asian outfit, but they did so in style all the while playing an attacking and dominant brand of football. The War Elephants were by far the better side of the two and managed to rack up more than fifteen shots on target, despite missing some key men.

Nishino and Thailand currently stand atop Group G, ahead of Vietnam on goal difference. They next face Malaysia on November 14, before playing Vietnam again five days later.

