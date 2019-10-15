Singapore brave once more but Uzbekistan class ultimately prevails

Singapore produced a battling display at the National Stadium on Tuesday but it was ultimately for naught as they were beaten 3-1 by Uzbekistan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With 15 minutes on the clock, Odil Ahmedov got Uzbekistan off to a dream start when he lined up a freekick on the edge of the area and curled it around the wall and into the bottom corner.

But right on the stroke of halftime, Singapore levelled the scores when Ikhsan Fandi did brilliantly to climb above his opponent and meet Shahdan Sulaiman’s lovely right-wing delivery with an excellent header past Eldorbek Suyunov.

However, parity lasted just six minutes into the second half when Jaloliddin Masharipov released Farrukh Sayfiev down the left and his cross found Eldor Shomurodov, who made no mistake in nodding the ball beyond Izwan Mahbud’s despairing dive.

And while the Lions did their best to find a second equaliser, it was the visitors who would have the last laugh in the second minute of injury-time as Shomurodov beat the offside trap to run onto Ikromjon Alibaev’s clever flick and round Izwan before slotting into the back of the unguarded net.

The result means that, after picking up four points from their opening two Group D qualifiers, Singapore have now lost two on the trot following last Thursday’s 3-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia although they were hardly embarrassed in either defeat.

SINGAPORE: Izwan Mahbud, Nazrul Nazari, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Zulfahmi Arifin (Irwan Shah 81’), Shahdan Sulaiman, Hariss Harun, Hami Syahin, Shawal Anuar (Faris Ramli 61’), Hafiz Nor, Ikhsan Fandi (Gabriel Quak 69’).

UZBEKISTAN: Eldorbek Suyunov, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Islom Tukhtakhodjaev, Rustam Ashurmatov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Otabek Shukurov (Ikromjon Alibaev 52’), Odil Ahmedov, Sanjar Qodirqulov, Dostonbek Khamdamov (Igor Sergeev 90+2’), Jaloliddin Masharipov (Sardor Mirzaev 70’), Eldor Shomurodov.