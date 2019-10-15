Iraq claim easy win but Cambodia show improvement after humbling defeat

Cambodia fell to a second defeat in six days in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers but at least showed improvement in a 4-0 loss to Iraq at Phnom Penh’s Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

Just last Thursday, the Cambodians were handed a humbling 14-0 loss at the hands of Iran and there were concerns they could in for another emphatic defeat against another of Asian football’s stronger sides.

However, they offered more resistance and held out until the 22nd minute when a right-wing cross by Humam Tariq was nodded on by Alaa Abdul-Zahra and Ibrahim Bayesh was on hand at the far post to plant a header into the back of the net from point-blank range.

Four minutes before halftime, the visitors doubled their lead after Cambodia cheaply gave away possession in their own half; Ali Adnan pushing forward on the overlap and hanging a ball up into the area for Mohanad Ali to finish off with a towering header.

The goal of the game then arrived in the 57th minute when Amjad Attwan was let in acres of space and tried his luck from all of 30 yards, finding the top corner with a piledriver that left opposition keeper Keo Soksela rooted to the spot.

And five minutes later, the rout was completed as a Bashar Resan corner was powerfully headed home by Ahmad Ibrahim to cap off a fine evening’s work for Iraq.

CAMBODIA: Keo Soksela, Sareth Krya, Ouk Sovann, Soeuy Visal, Cheng Meng, Orn Chanpolin, Kouch Sokumpheak (Prak Mony Udom 68’), Sos Suhaha (Thierry Chantha Bin 46’), Sath Rosib (Yeu Muslim 64’), Sieng Chanthea, Keo Sokpheng.

IRAQ: Mohammed Hameed, Alaa Ali Mhawi, Saad Natiq, Ahmad Ibrahim, Ali Adnan, Humam Tariq, Amjad Attwan, Bashar Resan (Mohammed Qasim 86’), Ibrahim Bayesh, Alaa Abdul-Zahra (Safaa Hadi 60’), Mohanad Ali (Alaa Abbas 76’).

Photo credit: Asian Football Confederation