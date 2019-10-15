WATCH: Ekanit Panya’s brilliant finish hands Thailand the lead against UAE in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

On Tuesday, Thailand and UAE faced each other in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Thammasat Stadium in Khlong Nueng – and after both teams ended the first half with a goal each, the hosts regained the lead via Ekanit Panya in the second half.

Watch the video of the goal, right below:

تايلاند تتقدم مجددا على منتخبنا د51 عن طريق إيكانيت#الامارات 1 – #تايلاند 2

تايلاند تتقدم مجددا على منتخبنا د51 عن طريق إيكانيت#الامارات 1 – #تايلاند 2

As you can see, it was a simple tap-in at the far post for Panya, who previously assisted Teerasil Dangda’s goal in the first half.

The attacking midfielder calmly stroke the ball home after receiving a cross from the right flank, as the UAE defence was caught napping.

As you already know by now, UAE are currently leading Group G by two points, after winning both of their matches so far. Thailand, meanwhile, registered their first win on matchday two and are currently second with four points. A win on Tuesday against the table-toppers could see the War Elephants leapfrogging their opponents into the first position.

With Panya’s goal, it looks like the hosts are definitely well poised to win the match and become the new table-toppers.

The young midfielder turns 20 next week, and the goal he scored against UAE was his maiden senior goal for his national team.