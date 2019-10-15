WATCH: Thailand’s Teerasil Dangda scores against UAE in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

On Tuesday, Thailand and UAE faced each other in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Thammasat Stadium in Khlong Nueng – and the hosts gained an important first-half lead via the goal scored by Teerasil Dangda.

The goal happened during the 28th minute of the match, when attacking midfielder Ekanit Panya played out an inch-perfect cross that landed perfectly on Dangda’s head. The veteran striker simply had to channel the ball into the net beyond UAE goalkeeper Khalid Eisa’s reach – and he played that part to perfection.

Watch the goal below:

المنتخب التايلاندي يتقدم بالهدف الأول على #الأبيض الإماراتي

It is now two goals in two games for Teerasil upon his return to the national team, and the home fans were seen enjoying every moment of the match as Thailand bossed UAE in general.

Within the first half-hour itself, they had as many as eight attempts on goal, while UAE had just one.

However, the visitors stunned Thailand just seconds before half-time, as Ali Mabkhout headed in at the far post following a deadly cross from teammate Alhasan Saleh.

UAE are currently leading Group G by two points, after winning both of their matches so far. Thailand, meanwhile, registered their first win on matchday two and are currently second with four points. A win on Tuesday against the table-toppers could see the War Elephants leapfrogging their opponents into the first position.