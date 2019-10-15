Indonesia 1-3 Vietnam – 5 talking points as Vietnam pile more misery on Simon McMenemy and Timnas

Indonesia suffered their fourth defeat in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers when they were beaten 3-1 by Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali on Tuesday.

Here, we take a look at the five key talking points from the game…

1) McMenemy springs the changes

There was pressure on Simon McMenemy even before a ball was kicked in Bali and the Indonesia head coach responded by changing almost the whole of the team that lost 5-0 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) five days back. Only defender Yanto Basna and forward Beto Goncalves remained from the 11 that started in Dubai on October 10. Naturalised Otavio Dutra, the 34-year-old Brazilian-born centre-back who plays for Presebaya Surabaya replaced captain Hansamu Yama Pranta for his debut while it was a third new goalkeeper in action for Tim Garuda in the form of Muhammad Ridho after Andritany Ardhiyasa and Wawan Hendrawan had kept goals against Thailand and UAE respectively.

2) Duy Manh powers Vietnam into early lead

It’s an early lead for Vietnam, against Indonesia! And the goal was scored by Do Duy Manh!#FIFAWCQualfiers #Vietnam #Indonesiahttps://t.co/aJFYhRqiRu — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) October 15, 2019



It was a pretty even start to the game, but Vietnam launched into the lead through a Do Duy Manh goal in the 26th minute. Nguyen Quang Hai’s corner kick was flicked towards the far post by Nguyen Tien Linh where Doan Van Hau once again sent it back across the goal. There, 23-year-old centre-back Duy Manh was on hand to guide the ball across the line and give Park Hang-seo’s side the 1-0 lead. It was always going to be difficult for the Indonesians once they fell behind to this Vietnam side.

3) Ngoc Hai has his revenge

The last time Que Ngoc Hai faced Indonesia, he had kept the goal for Vietnam and conceded a penalty which knocked them out of 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup. The defender had turned keeper after starting custodian Tran Nguyen Manh was sent off and the then Vietnam head coach Nguyen Huu Thang had exhausted all three substitutions. Vietnam managed to mount a comeback and take the semifinal second leg into extra time, but Ngoc Hai’s foul on Beny Wahyudi in the extra time cost his side the match as Manahati Lestusen converted from the spot to take Timnas to the final. And the Viettel defender buried the ghosts of that match by doubling Vietnam’s lead form the penalty spot in the 55th minute.

4) It could have been worse for the hosts!

Vietnam made it 3-0 as Tien Linh scored only six minutes after his captain’s goal. And Vietnam had more chances to bulge the net as the match progressed. But to Indonesia’s credit, they scored the first goal that Vietnam have conceded in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers campaign so far when substitute Irfan Bachdim netted with six minutes left to play and made it 3-1. However, Indonesia’s defence once again faltered as they conceded another penalty in the injury time of second half — this time it was debutant Dutra who put in the foul. Saving his blushes was Indonesia’s third-choice goalkeeper Ridho who saved from Do Hung Dung to keep the score at a respectable 3-1.

5) Game over for McMenemy?

That was Indonesia’s fourth defeat from as many games and their World Cup Qualifiers campaign seems to have ended even without getting started. And fingers will be pointed at Indonesia head coach McMenemy who has failed to get this team going. Indonesia have conceded 14 and scored only three from the four matches in the qualifiers and the coach is yet to find the right balance for the side. McMenemy’s future was already a point of discussion at the PSSI executive meeting last month following defeats to Malaysia and Thailand and the Indonesian authorities might be forced to take action after this defeat.

