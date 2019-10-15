WATCH: Do Duy Manh powers Vietnam to early lead against Indonesia in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Vietnam star Do Duy Manh powered his side to an early lead against Indonesia on the fourth matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, which was held at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali on Tuesday.

The goal was scored in the 26th minute, and it happened as a result of the corner kick obtained by the visitors a minute earlier.

The corner kick was taken by Nguyen Quang Hai, and the Ha Noi midfielder promptly found Doan Van Hau who flicked it on to the opposite side of the post. The ball landed in front of Do Duy Manh, and all he had to do was to tap the ball in – a task which he executed perfectly despite an initial scramble.

Watch the video here:

Quite understandably, Vietnam’s goal is a big setback for Indonesia, who came into the game having suffered three defeats from as many matches in the World Cup Qualifiers so far.

They will now be desperate to overturn the lead in front of their own fans at home and return to the dugout with the first win of their qualification campaign.

Up next, Indonesia will face Malaysia, Thailand and United Arab Emirates in their upcoming matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.