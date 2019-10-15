2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: How Thailand can line up against UAE

We are counting down to the next stage of the FIFA World Cup 2020 Asian Qualifiers, and one of the matches of the second round in group G features Thailand taking on the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In many ways, this is a table-topping clash since UAE currently lead the way in this group with two wins out of their two matches, and six points on the board.

Their opponents on this day are Thailand, who have looked impressive in the FIFA Qualifiers so far, but know they need to perhaps do a bit more to ensure qualification takes place.

Having flexed their muscles against a hapless Indonesia last time out, the War Elephants know a much tougher task awaits them against the hosts of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Supachok Sarachart finishes lovely team goal in Thailand’s 0-3 win over Indonesia

So how can the Thais line up for this one? Well, one of the biggest concerns for them is the fact that Chanathip Songkrasin is unavailable for this clash due to injury, dealing a major blow to their hopes in an attacking sense.

Against the lethal Emirati attack, the likes of Manuel Bihr and Pansa Hemviboon will have to be on guard, while the midfielders will have to do their bit in both defence and attack.

Up front, Teerasil Dangda will hope to be the inspiration for goals, and could be aided by the likes of Supachok Sarachat and Sasalak Haiprakhon.

As we lead up to this big clash, here is how the Thais can line up.

A victory would take the Southeast Asian giants to the top of the table but a defeat could push them out of the top two, so this game certainly holds a lot of weight for the fans and players alike.