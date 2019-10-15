LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Philippines vs China PR

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE BLOG of the Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, which doubles up as the qualification route for 2023 AFC Asian Cup as well, Group A encounter between Philippines and China PR which will be played at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City today, 15th October.

The Azkals come into this encounter on the back of a 4-1 win over Guam in their previous group stage encounter of the qualifiers. However, their qualifying campaign started with a 5-2 defeat to Syria and with three points in two matches, they are currently third on the table.

China, on the other hand, started their qualifying campaign with a 5-0 hammering of Maldives before pushing aside Guam 7-0 in their next match. With two wins in as many encounters and a total of 12 goals scored without reply, the Asian giants are top of the group and a serious threat for the Azkals tonight.

The match between Philippines and China PR is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM HKT and the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City, Philippines will play host to the game. You can catch all the LIVE updates from the all-important encounter as they happen right here on FOX Sports Asia.