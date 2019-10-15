LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Thailand vs UAE

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers AFC second round tie between Thailand and the United Arab Emirates. You can follow all the action via our live blog here.

A top of the table clash beckons in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group G, as Thailand take on the United Arab Emirates. The West Asian giants are leading the primarily ASEAN group by two points, after winning both of their matches so far. Thailand, meanwhile, registered their first win on matchday two and are currently second with four points.

A win today would see the War Elephants leapfrog their opponents into the first position. However, a loss could see them slip down to third, with rivals Vietnam taking on bottom-of-the-table Indonesia at home. UAE, on the other hand, could make it three wins out of three should they beat their opponents tonight.

You can follow all the action as it happens via our Live Blog below: