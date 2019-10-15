2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Indonesia vs Vietnam – Predicted 11

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers are back, and two ASEAN heavyweights are set to lock horns in the second round of the qualifying tournament in group G.

Indonesia are looking to pick up their first win in this group, and are yet to score any points after suffering three defeats in their first three matches.

Vietnam, on the other hand, are locked on four points with bitter rivals Thailand, and would love to overtake them with a win over Indonesia. Here is how the two sides could line up for this big game.

Indonesia

After being thrashed 5-0 by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia have more or less nothing to lose, and just might go with a more attacking lineup against Vietnam.

Riko Simanjuntak could end up starting for the Indonesians in this game, while Stefano Lilipaly and Beto Goncalves could be looked at for getting the goals for the team.

Vietnam

Vietnam need a win to ensure they can keep the pressure on UAE at the top, and will look at this game against Indonesia to score some goals and pick up all three points.

Expect the goal threat to come from Nguyen Cong Phuong and support from Nguyen Quang Hai right behind him. With manager Park Hang-seo known to go for broke when he has to, this could be an interesting battle.