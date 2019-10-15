LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Singapore vs Uzbekistan

Tatsuma Yoshida’s Singapore are taking on Vadim Abramov’s Uzbekistan on the fourth matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the National Stadium in Kallang on Tuesday.

Singapore and Uzbekistan are in Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round where they are joined by Palestine, Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

Singapore suffered their first defeat of the qualifiers against Saudi Arabia last week after earning a draw and a win in their first two outings. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan, having appointed Abramov following a 2-0 shock defeat to Palestine, bounced back with a 5-0 win over Yemen on October 10.

As many as 40 teams from Asia have been drawn into eight groups of five teams each for the second round of the qualifiers which will run until June 9, 2020.

Eight group winners as well as the four best runners-up will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China as well as the third and final round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers which is scheduled to begin in September 2020.Then, the four best teams in the third round will qualify for the showpiece event in Qatar while a fifth team will take part in an intercontinental play-off.

Meanwhile, the next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint-qualifiers will take part in a separate competition to decide the 12 remaining slots in the 24-team 2023 Asian Cup to be held in China PR.

Singapore vs Uzbekistan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round will kick off at 7:45 PM HKT. You can follow the updates from the match LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here!