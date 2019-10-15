Indonesia vs Vietnam – Three key players for the two sides in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash

Indonesia and Vietnam — two of the traditional heavyweights of Southeast Asian football — will renew their longstanding rivalry as they go up against each other in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

The two nations have faced each other a handful of times over the years, including twice in the semifinals of the coveted AFF Championship, and have gifted football fans in ASEAN plenty of footballing memories to cherish.

And as we await another of those monumental international clashes, we take a look at three players who Indonesia’s Simon McMenemy and Vietnam’s Park Hang-seo will rely on most heavily in the World Cup Qualifiers tie…

INDONESIA

Stefano Lilipaly – Midfielder – Bali United

29-year-old Stefano Lilipaly is part of a front three at Bali United who are currently leading the Indonesia Liga 1 table by a huge margin. However, it is to be said that the Amsterdam-born star has not had the same influence in the Tim Garuda side during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers so far. But the box-to-box midfielder has delivered in the past for the Indonesian national team. And having only played half an hour in Timnas’ disappointing 5-0 defeat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai last week, McMenemy will be hoping the superstar has the legs to create problems for a resolute Vietnamese backline.

Beto Goncalves – Forward – Madura United

Having lost all three of their matches in the qualification competition so far, a win against Vietnam will be a must for Indonesia to get their campaign on the right track. But it is goals that win you matches and Indonesia will need their striker Beto Goncalves to be firing on all cylinders at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali on Tuesday — that too against a Vietnam side who are yet to concede in the qualfiers. The 38-year-old has scored both of the goals that McMenemy’s side have scored in the World Cup Qualifiers so far — a brace which came in the 3-2 defeat against Malaysia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in their opener.

Hansamu Yama Pranata – Defender – Persebaya Surabaya

24-year-old Hansamu Yama was given the captain’s armband by McMenemy in their game against UAE after goalkeeper Andritany Ardhiyasa was dropped to the bench in favour of Wawan Hendrawan. The centre-back might lose his captaincy again if Andritany returns to the goal in Bali on Tuesday, but the young Hansamu will still have to display plenty of leadership to organise the Indonesian backline that will be up against a Vietnam side that can hurt your slightest of mistakes — as Malaysia learned the hard way in Hanoi last week.

VIETNAM

Nguyen Trong Hoang – Wing-back – Viettel FC

The SLNA FC star has made the right wing-back spot in the Vietnamese national team his despite touching 30 earlier this year and the influx of youth in Vietnamese football. And Indonesia are bound to find him a handful during the 90 minutes on Tuesday. Trong Hoang adds another dimension to the Vietnamese attack already brimming with talent and his constant runs along the wide channel will create issues for Indonesia — like it did for Malaysia when the wing-back found Nguyen Anh Duc after a good run and cross only for the veteran striker’s shot to be saved on the line by Shahrul Saad and deny Vietnam a second goal.

Nguyen Quang Hai – Midfielder – Hanoi FC

The diminutive attacker once again proved the talent he packs with a match-winning goal against Harimau Malaya at the My Dinh Stadium on October 10 and Park will no doubt once again count on the 24-year-old Hanoi attacking midfielder to produce his magic against the Indonesians. Vietnam look to be the side that is capable of challenging favourites UAE for the top spot in Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers and Quang Hai will have a key role to play if the Golden Dragons are to keep their World Cup hopes alive past the second round.

Que Ngoc Hai – Defender – SLNA FC

The last time centre-back Que Ngoc Hai faced Indonesia, he was keeping goal for Vietnam and conceded a penalty which knocked them out of AFF Suzuki Cup 2016. The defender had assumed goalkeeping duty after their starting custodian Tran Nguyen Manh was sent off and Vietnam head coach Nguyen Huu Thang had exhausted all his substitutions. Vietnam did manage to take the semifinal second leg into extra time, but ultimately Ngoc Hai’s foul on Beny Wahyudi cost Vietnam the match as Manahati Lestusen scored from the spot to take Timnas to the final. Three years on and now the captain of the side, revenge will definitely be on the mind of the Viettel defender.

