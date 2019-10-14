Vietnam to face Indonesia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers without key midfielder

Vietnam have named their 23-member squad that will face Indonesia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie at the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali on Tuesday.

Park Hang-seo’s men are set to face Indonesia in an away fixture on October 15, five days after recording their first win of the qualification campaign against Malaysia at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on October 10.

However, the South Korean tactician will be without key central midfielder Nguyen Tuan Anh for the Indonesia clash as he misses out due to an injury.

The HAGL FC star had started both of Vietnam’s 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Thailand and Malaysia so far, but had picked up an injury in Hanoi last week forcing him out of the 1-0 win over Harimau Malaya at half time.

Nguyen Trong Hung is the other player to be dropped while SLNA FC’s Pham Xuan Manh and Hanoi’s Tran Van Kien has been added to the 23-man squad.

Vietnam’s 23-member squad for October’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Dang Van Lam (Muangthong United), Nguyen Tuan Manh (Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN), Pham Van Cuong (Quang Nam)

DEFENDERS: Nguyen Thanh Chung (Hanoi FC), Do Duy Manh (Hanoi FC), Tran Van Kien (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Huu Tuan (Ho Chi Minh City FC), Doan Van Hau (SC Heerenveen), Que Ngoc Hai (Viettel FC), Bui Tien Dung (Viettel FC), Pham Xuan Manh (SLNA FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Vu Van Thanh (HAGL), Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (HAGL), Pham Duc Huy (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Quang Hai (Hanoi FC), Do Hung Dung (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Huy Hung (Quang Nam FC), Nguyen Trong Hoang (Viettel FC)

FORWARDS: Nguyen Van Toan (HAGL), Nguyen Cong Phuong (Sint Truidense VV), Nguyen Anh Duc (Becamex Binh Duong), Nguyen Viet Phong (Viettel FC), Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong)

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers right here!

(Photo credit: Vietnam Football Federation)