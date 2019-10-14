Cambodia must learn from 14-0 defeat to Iran and improve against Iraq – Thierry Chantha Bin

Cambodia star Thierry Chantha Bin has said that the Angkor Warriors must learn from their 14-0 defeat to IR Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and look to improve against Iraq on Tuesday.

Cambodia, under head coach Felix Dalmas and general manager Keisuke Honda, had suffered the embarrassing defeat to Team Melli at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on October 10, but Thierry Bin wants the national team to consider the rout a learning experience.

The Kouprey Kampuchea had held Hong Kong to a 1-1 draw in their opener of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers before conceding a narrow 1-0 defeat to Bahrain in their second outing. However, all that good work has seemingly washed away as it rained goals in the Iranian capital.

“We have to learn from our game with Iran and improve for next game as we have no time to be sad and keep our head down. We play at home with a filled stadium [against Iraq], so we must fight and rise back even if it’s another strong opponent,” said the midfielder ahead of the clash at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium.

“To be honest, if we lose by five 0r 10 goals, it makes no difference. I think fans and people think it’s crazy, but they have to know we tried to play and not sit in front of our goal and just play long ball,” the Terengganu FC star was quoted as saying by CamSports.

“We tried to press and keep the ball, so we lost our energy. As the coach said, we saw where we are and we have a lot to improve. So, I won’t say it’s hard to take, but it showed the sad reality in the difference between our level and the world-class level that we have to reach. We as players have to work harder and be more professional,” the 28-year-old added.

“The spirit is stronger because we want to bounce back for our fans and ourselves as professional players. That’s where we have to wake up and realise our mistakes and try to improve step by step, so we work on our mindset and mentality,” Chantha Bin said.

“We represent Cambodia, so we have to be ready and fight for our nation. We have to be ready mentally and physically and not be afraid of their physicality and enjoy football,” he added.

(Photo credit: Cambodia Football Federation)