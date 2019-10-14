Two new players called up to Singapore squad to face Uzbekistan in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Singapore have called up two new players to their 23-member squad that will face Uzbekistan on the fourth matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Tatsuma Yoshida’s men suffered their first defeat of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round campaign when they went down 3-0 to Saudi Arabia on October 10 and will be looking to bounce back against the Uzbeks five days on.

Singapore had previously held Yemen to a 2-2 draw in their qualifiers opener last month before defeating Palestine 2-1 in their second outing. Their fourth game against newly-appointed Vadim Abramov’s Uzbekistan will be played at the National Stadium in Kallang.

🇸🇬 Back at home for our next game – let’s go again on Tuesday! 🦁 #ONESTRONG #SINUZB #AsianQualifiers 🏟️ Come and roar us on – tickets at https://t.co/mr5YHXVFJm! pic.twitter.com/PRayRisQ38 — FAS (@FASingapore) October 12, 2019

And, Japanese tactician Yoshida has welcomed a couple of new faces to his squad ahead of the crucial encounter.

Homed United’s Hafiz Nor and Tampines Rovers’ Irwan Shah have been called up to the 23-man squad to replace 16-year-old Farhan Zulkifli and Zulqarnaen Suzliman respectively.

While Irwan’s inclusion came after an injury to Young Lions defender Zulqarnaen picked up during their defeat to Saudi at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah, the second change comes as a result of veteran midfielder Hafiz’s return to the national squad after the birth of his child.

Singapore’s 23-member squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Uzbekistan

GOALKEEPERS: Hassan Sunny (Army United), Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya), Zharfan Rohaizad (Young Lions)

DEFENDERS: Amirul Adli (Tampines Rovers), Baihakki Khaizan (Trat FC), Darren Teh (Geylang International), Irfan Fandi (BG Pathum United), Nazrul Nazari (Hougang United), Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA), Irwan Shah (Tampines Rovers)

MIDFIELDERS: Hafiz Nor (Home United), Firdaus Kasman (Geylang International), Hami Syahin (Home United), Hariss Harun (Johor Darul Ta’zim), Shahdan Sulaiman (Tampines Rovers), Yasir Hanapi (Tampines Rovers), Zulfahmi Arifin (Hougang United)

FORWARDS: Fareez Farhan (Geylang International), Faris Ramli (Hougang United), Gabriel Quak (Warriors FC), Hazzuwan Halim (Balestier Khalsa), Ikhsan Fandi (Raufoss IL), Shawal Anuar (Geylang International)

(Photo credit: Singapore Premier League)