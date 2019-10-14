Indonesia vs Vietnam – A look back at the five most recent meetings between the two ASEAN sides

Indonesia and Vietnam – two sides with contrasting fortunes in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers so far will face each other at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Tuesday.

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam recorded their first win of the qualification campaign against Malaysia on Friday after they were held to a goalless draw by Thailand in their opener last month. Meanwhile, Simon McMenemy’s Indonesia have lost all three of their matches in the qualifiers so far.

And on the fourth matchday of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round, the two ASEAN giants meet in a monumental clash. So, we decided to revisit the five most recent meetings between the two sides at the international stage.

Vietnam 2-2 Indonesia – AFF Suzuki Cup 2014– November 22, 2014

Hosts Vietnam and Indonesia were drawn into the same group in 2014’s AFF Suzuki Cup along with Philippines and Laos. It was going to be a three-way battle between the Golden Dragons, Timnas and the Azkals for the two places in the semifinals. With that in the back of their minds, Vietnam and Indonesia faced each other on the opening day. And centre-back Que Ngoc Hai gave the Vietnamese an early lead in front of their vociferous support at Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium. But Indonesia struck back in the 33rd minute as Zulham Zamrun punished a defensive mistake from the hosts. A Le Cong Vinh screamer in the 68th minute restored Vietnam’s lead, but a howler from goalkeeper Tran Nguyen Manh allowed Samsul Arif to score and help a lucky Indonesia split the points. However, Alfred Riedl’s side weren’t that fortunate in their second outing as they suffered a 5-1 defeat to the Filipinos which ultimately led to their elimination in the group stages.

Indonesia 2-2 Vietnam – International Friendly – October 9, 2016

The two sides then met in an international friendly match at the Maguwoharjo Stadium in Yogyakarta two years later. And it was a crazy start to the game as Nguyen Huu Thang’s Vietnam went 2-0 up within 12 minutes at the enemy’s den. Le Van Thang curled a shot into the top corner from 30 yards out in the fourth minute of the exhibition match before Vu Minh Tuan’s volley made it 2-0 eight minutes later. But Zulham was once again on target for the Indonesians reducing the deficit in the 27th minute with a belter of a free kick, as good a piledriver as any, before Irfan Bachdim made it 2-2 the very next minute! Talk of a crazy game of football!

Vietnam 3-2 Indonesia – International Friendly – November 8, 2016

The ASEAN football fans didn’t have to wait another two years for the two ASEAN rivals to battle again as Vietnam and Indonesia met again a month later with the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup just around the corner. Boaz Solossa gave the visiting Tim Garuda the 1-0 lead at the My Dinh Stadium in the 31st minute before the hosts levelled the score through who else but legendary striker Le Cong Vinh just before the half-time break. Riedl’s side once again went ahead seven minutes after restart through a Bachdim penalty, but Vietnam had saved their best for the last. Nguyen Cong Phuong restored the parity in the 71st minute before a 20-year-old Nguyen Van Toan won the game for the home side with seven minutes remaining on the clock.

Indonesia 2-1 Vietnam – AFF Suzuki Cup 2016 – December 3, 2010

Their next meeting took on much greater significance as it came in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2016 and that too in the semifinals of ASEAN’s premier football competition. Hansamu Yama gave Indonesia an early lead in the first leg as he turned in a corner kick in the seventh minute at the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor. Nguyen Van Quyet converted from the spot to make it 1-1 and an away goal in the account for Vietnam in the 17th minute after Beny Wahyudi conceded the penalty. There was a penalty at the other end as well when Ngoc Hai felled Stefano Lilipaly at the start of the second half and Solossa scored from the spot to give Indonesia a 2-1 lead to take to the second leg at the My Dinh Stadium.

Vietnam 2-2 Indonesia – AFF Suzuki Cup 2016 – December 7, 2016

The second leg in Hanoi saw one of the most memorable semifinal ties in the AFF Championship history. After a goalless first half, Indonesia made it 3-1 on aggregate when a Solossa cross wreaked havoc inside the Vietnam box and Lilipaly rolled the ball in after some funny defending in the 54th minute. The game was running away from the hosts when things went from bad to worse for Vietnam as their goalkeeper Ngyen Manh was sent off for kicking out at Solossa in the 77th minute. But, in an almost-unbelievable twist, Vu Van Thanh scored with seven minutes left to play to give Vietnam a glimmer of hope before Vu Minh Tuan made it 3-3 on aggregate in the third minute of the second-half injury time as Vietnam forced extra time. But, their hearts were broken when defender Ngoc Hai, who assumed goalkeeping duties as head coach Nguyen Huu Thang had exhausted his substitutions, brought down Wahyudi inside the box and Manahati Lestunen made no mistake as he converted down the middle. Indonesia were through to the final of the 2016 AFF Cup!