There’s nothing to be afraid of – Philippines coach Scott Cooper ahead of China clash

Philippines coach Scott Cooper has said that the Azkals will have nothing be fearful of when they face China PR in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

The Filipinos, who have recorded one win and one defeat so far in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round, are hosting the Chinese at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City on October 15.

Could naturalised players make China a football powerhouse?

The Azkals had lost to Syria 5-2 in their opening match of the qualification event, but bounced back to defeat Guam 4-1 on the second matchday. On the other hand, China had defeated Maldives 5-0 in their opener last month and are travelling to Bacolod on the back of a 7-0 defeat of Guam on October 10.

However, Cooper who is in charge of the side despite only playing deputy to Goran Milojevic on paper, said that they shouldn’t be fearful of Marcello Lippi’s China who have scored 12 goals in 180 minutes of football in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

“I don’t think there’s anything to be fearful of. We know that they have a very good coach, a well-organszed team, a strong powerful team and a competent well-financed team with a good front three,” Cooper was quoted as saying by the Inquirer Sports.

And we’re down to just 4 days before we face China again. Last night’s friendly ended with our boys scoring 3 (high fives, @12_guirado, @vidicvidic, @markyhartmann!) and Chainat FC pulling 1 back. #OneBlood #Pilipinas 🇵🇭⚽️💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/iWWcK8qVhr — The Philippine Azkals (@TheAzkalsPH) October 11, 2019

“They also have to travel here [to Bacolod],” the former Muangthong United and Buriram United head coach added.

Philippines warmed up for the China clash with a 3-1 win over Thai League 1 outfit Chainat Hornbill as Angel Guirado, Joven Bedic and Mark Hartmann scored the goals for the victors.