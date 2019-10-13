Four key Thailand stars declared fit ahead of 2022 World Cup Qualifiers tie against UAE

As many as four Thailand internationals have been declared fit to face United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Thailand are all set to host the Emiratis at the Thammasat Stadium on October 15 as they look for their second win of the campaign. Thailand had defeated Indonesia 3-0 in their second match of the qualifiers after being held to a goalless draw by Vietnam in their opener.

And their head coach Akira Nishino has been handed a huge boost after four of his players have shaken off injuries to make themselves available for the match against Group G favourites UAE.

Supachok Sarachat, Theerathon Bunmathan, Pansa Hemviboon and Narubadin Weerawatnodom are the four players who have returned to fitness in time for the qualification tie after only making it to the bench during the War Elephants’ 1-1 draw with Congo in an international friendly on Thursday.

All four players have reportedly trained with the national team starting Saturday morning.

However, Buriram United’s young striker Suphanat Mueanta is yet to recover from an injury and is set to miss out on the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie.

Consadole Sapporo attacking midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin has been already ruled out of the fixture after picking up a knock while with his Japanese club.

(Photo credit: FA Thailand)