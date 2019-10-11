Error-riddled Indonesia succumb to United Arab Emirates defeat

Indonesia only have themselves to blame as they shoot themselves in the foot on numerous occasions to hand United Arab Emirates a 5-0 win in the second round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

Having weathered much of the first-half storm at the Al Maktoum Stadium, it looked as though Indonesia would be heading into the break level on the scoreboard.

But, four minutes before the interval, Indonesia goalkeeper Wawan Hendrawan – under no real pressure – dropped a harmless cross from the left just beneath his crossbar and then spilled it a second time, allowing Khalil Ibrahim to volley home from a yard out.

Six minutes into the second half, it was Zulfiandi’s turn to be the culprit as he cheaply gave away possession outside his own area, allowing Ali Mabkhout to pounce and play in Ibrahim before receiving the return pass and finishing past Wawan.

The hosts then added a third in the 63rd minute when Mabkhout converted from the penalty spot, after opposition captain Hansamu Yama had been penalised for handball inside the area.

The lethal Mabkhout duly completed his hat-trick nine minutes later when he beat the offside trap to run onto Ali Saleh’s excellent slide-rule pass, taking it past Wawan before squeezing a shot in from an acute angle.

And, to compound a miserable outing for the Indonesians, there was still time for one more gaffe in the third minute of injury-time when Wawan parried a speculative effort by Ahmed Khalil back into the danger area, allowing substitute Tariq Hassan to convert on the rebound and seal an emphatic triumph for UAE.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Khalid Eisa, Mohammed Al-Menhali, Khalifa Al-Hammadi, Mohammed Al-Attas, Walid Abbas, Hasan Ali (Tariq Hassan 78’), Ahmed Barman, Khalil Ibrahim (Omar Abdulrahman 59’), Jassem Yaqoub (Ahmed Khalil 77’), Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout.

INDONESIA: Wawan Hendrawan, Gavin Kwan Adsit, Yanto Basna, Hansamu Yama, Ricky Fajrin, Andik Vermansyah (Saddil Ramdani 55’), Hanif Sjahbandi, Zulfiandi, Dendi Santoso, Irfan Bachdim (Manahati Lestusen 70’), Beto Goncalves (Stefano Lilipaly 63’).