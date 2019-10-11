Myanmar fall to third straight defeat at hands of rampant Kyrgyz Republic

Myanmar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign is getting increasingly dire as they fell to a third consecutive defeat on Thursday after being beaten 7-0 by Kyrgyz Republic.

Edgar Bernhardt fired Kyrgyz Republic ahead at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in the fourth minute, picking up possession on the edge of the area and shifting it onto his left foot before curling a sublime effort just inside the post.

Just five minutes later, Bernardt doubled his and his side’s tally when he ghosted into the box unnoticed to meet Kairat Zhyrgalbek Uulu’s right-wing cross with a bullet header into the back of the net.

Even at such an early stage of the contest, Myanmar were already in desperate need of a response but instead they fell further behind in the 20th minute as a well-worked move by the hosts saw them shift the ball from left to right to an unmarked Alimardon Shukurov, who coolly finished past Kyaw Zin Phyo.

Four minutes before the half-hour mark, the contest was effectively over when Gulzhigit Alykulov made it 4-0 as he was allowed to advance down the left, where he cut onto his right foot before bending a shot past Kyaw Zin Phyo’s despairing dive.

Right on the stroke of halftime, Krygyz Republic captain Valery Kichin decided to get in on the act as he received the ball near the centre circle and was allowed to stride forward and let fly with a speculative effort from all of 35 yards that flew straight into the bottom corner.

Myanmar’s inept defending hardly got better in the second half and Shukurov doubled his tally in the 71st minute with the opposition backline all over the place, taking Viktor Maier’s pass into his stride before firing home on the swivel.

And, with three minutes remaining, Bernhardt capped off a fine evening’s work for him and his side as he completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot, after Maier had been needlessly brought down inside the area.

The result sees Myanmar rooted to the bottom of Group F with no points from three matches, while Kyrgyz Republic are now off the mark and just three points behind joint-leaders Japan and Tajikistan.

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC: Pavel Matyash, Kairat Zhyrgalbek Uulu, Tamirlan Kozubaev, Valery Kichin, Bekzhan Sagynbaev, Edgar Bernardt, Alimardon Shukurov, Farhat Musabekov (Murolimzhon Akhmedov 76’), Viktor Maier, Gulzhigit Alykulov (Tursunali Rustamov 70’), Mirlan Murzaev (Vitalij Lux 59’).

MYANMAR: Kyaw Zin Phyo, Zaw Lin, Soe Moe Kyaw, Zaw Min Tun, Nanda Kyaw, Zaw Ye Tun (Than Paing 46’), Hlaing Bo Bo, Aung Thu, Kaung Sithu, Sithu Aung (Lwin Moe Aung 78’), Zin Min Tun (Pyae Phyo Zaw 29’).



Photo credit: Asian Football Confederation