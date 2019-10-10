Fans troll Cambodia after record 14-0 loss to Iran in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Iran hammered Cambodia in what turned out to be a massive 14-0 victory for Team Melli in the Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran.

Marc Wilmots’s men were ruthless from the very beginning as Ahmad Nourollahi opened the scoring for them in the fifth minute. It was all one-way traffic after that as seven Iran players combined to send 13 more goals past Cambodia.

This was Keisuke Honda’s side heaviest defeat in their football history. The worst-ever defeat they had suffered before this was a 10-0 loss against Indonesia back in 1995. And understandably, fans trolled Cambodia after the shambolic performance!

Women in #Iran attend a football (soccer) game for the first time. Iran proceed to absolutely humiliate Cambodia!

After a 40-year ban, female fans have been allowed into the stadium to watch Iran's national team play Cambodia

Why should a country ban women from watching football in the first place

The first match in Iran where women can attend.

Gotta love Cambodia's dedication to keep the ball on the ground, play out from the back, really just do what Iran are doing on a whole different level. That's how you grow despite bad losses…

