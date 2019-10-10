China PR maintain perfect start to World Cup qualifiers with Guam rout

China maintained their 100 per cent start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday as they recorded a crushing 7-0 win over Guam at the Tianhe Stadium.

It took China just six minutes to draw first blood when the overlapping Wang Gang latched onto Hao Junmin’s pass and fired in a low cross that was deflected but only as far as to Yang Xu, who emphatically finished into the back of the net.

Ten minutes later, Wu Lei doubled the hosts’ advantage when he received possession from Yang’s layoff and danced his way past two defenders down the right before blasting a shot past Sean Evans into the roof of the net.

Yang then made it 3-0 in the 19th minute when he climbed above his man to head home Wang’s right-wing delivery, and then capitalised on an error by Evans to complete his hat-trick in the 24th minute as he pounced after the Guam keeper released the ball from his hands without realising the striker was lurking behind him – nipping in to win possession before scoring into an open goal.

The China attack was proving too much for the visitors to handle and Wu led them on a merry dance once more a minute after the half-hour mark, easing past an opponent on the byline before laying the ball back for Yang to grab his fourth of the evening with a first-time finish.

And right on the stroke of halftime, the Chinese added another when another excellent cross by Wang found Wu Xi, who did well to climb between two headers and send a header past Evans.

By now, the result was beyond doubt but – just for good measure – the hosts scored a 7th with 15 minutes remaining as the ever-adventurous Wang charged forward once more and his low cross caused pandemonium on the goal-line, allowing Elkeson to pounce and smash the loose ball home from close range.

CHINA PR: Yan Junling, Wang Gang, Zhang Linpeng, Zhu Chenjie, Li Shuai, Chi Zhongguo, Hao Junmin (Wei Shihao 73’), Wu Xi (Nico Yennaris 58’), Wu Lei (Zhang Xizhe 58’), Elkeson, Yang Xu.

GUAM: Sean Evans, Alex Lee, Shawn Nicklaw, Travis Nicklaw, Nate Lee, Dylan Naputi, Jason Cunliffe, Michael Crowley, Marcus Lopez (Devan Mendiola 34’), Mark Chargualaf (Isiah Lagutang 86’), Joseph Ciochetto (John Matkin 64’).

Photo credit: Asian Football Confederation