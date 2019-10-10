WATCH: Nguyen Quang Hai helps Vietnam take the lead against Malaysia in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Malaysia faced regional rivals Vietnam in what promised to be an exciting FIFA World Cup Qualifying encounter. The two were looking to get their campaigns back on track after slightly slow starts. However, Harimau Malaya were handed a big blow when Nguyen Quang Hai stepped up and gave Vietnam the lead.

Nguyen Quang Hai helped Vietnam take the lead against Malaysia via an acrobatic kick. The forward adjusted his body in time to finish off a Que Ngoc Hai cross. The youngster celebrated with his teammates after being denied a goal earlier by the offside flag.

Watch Quang Hai’s goal against Malaysia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers below:

A win today would see Vietnam leapfrog United Arab Emirates and join Thailand in the first position for the time being. The Golden Dragons would have accumulated four points in two matches, the same as Thailand, whereas UAE would have just the one from one match. Nevertheless, the West Asian side could secure top spot should they beat Indonesia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier second-round match.

For Malaysia, meanwhile, a defeat would have devastating effects. It would mean that Harimau Malaya would have lost two of their three matches in the qualification process, despite starting on a positive note with a win over Indonesia.