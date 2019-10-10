Kim Shin-wook grabs four goals as Korea Republic put Sri Lanka to the sword

Kim Shin-wook was in unstoppable form on Thursday as he bagged four goals to inspire Korea Republic to an 8-0 rout of Sri Lanka in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

It was Son Heung-min who got the Taegeuk Warriors on their way at the Hwaseong Stadium when he broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, latching onto Hong Chul’s cut-back on the edge of the box and clinically guiding a shot past Werrashinghe Sinnath.

Seven minutes later, Son turned provider as he used his searing pace to break free down the left and play a slide-rule pass into the area to leave Kim with an easy finish.

Hwang Hee-chan was next to get in on the act in the 21st minute when he made a darting run to the near post to meet Lee Kang-in’s corner and send a looping header into the back of the net.

Kim then struck again a minute after the half-hour mark with a trademark header from a good delivery by Kim Moon-hwan, and Son then grabbed a double of his own when he converted from the penalty spot just before halftime after Chalana Migalahandige had been penalised for handball inside the area.

Still the evening belonged to the oft-maligned Kim Shin-wook and he completed his hat-trick nine minutes after the restart after latching onto a cushioned through-pass by Nam Tae-hee and finishing past Sinnath, before adding a fourth ten minutes later with another header after Hong Chul hung up a ball at the back post.

And, with 14 minutes remaining, the rout was completed as Hwang tore down the left and played the ball back to Kwon Chang-hoon, who had all the space and time in the world to steer a shot into the bottom corner.

KOREA REPUBLIC: Jo Hyeon-woo, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae (Park Ji-soo 68’), Kwon Kyung-won, Hong Chul, Paik Seung-ho, Nam Tae-hee (Lee Dong-gyeong 75’), Lee Kang-in, Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min (Kwon Chang-hoon 60’), Kim Shin-wook.

SRI LANKA: Werrashinghe Sinnath, Manaram Pathiranage (Charitha Mudiyanselage 85’), Jude Sebamalainayakam, Duckson Yogendran, Chalana Migalahandige, Niculas Kurukulasuriya, Landa Ishan (Sasanga Jayasekara 52’), Mohamed Aman (Niresh Sunadararaj 38’), Mohamed Faisal, Hondamunige de Silva, Dilip Kurukulasuriyage.