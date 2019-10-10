2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Vietnam vs Malaysia – Lineups announced

ASEAN rivals Vietnam and Malaysia are set to go head to head in the Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi and both the sides have now announced their starting XIs.

Both the sides are in Group G of the Asian qualifiers with the likes of Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. While Vietnam have only played one match so far in their qualifying campaign, Malaysia have already played twice.

The Golden Dragons, however, failed to register a win in their only match so far – a 0-0 draw with Thailand last month. Malaysia, on the other hand, have lost one and won one so far. While they registered a dramatic 3-2 victory vs Indonesia, they lost 2-1 to the UAE in their next match.

This leaves Vietnam in the fourth spot on the group table while Malaysia are placed third with three points. A win today will help both the sides rise up in the table ahead of the next round of matches.

Here are the two starting XIs in full: