2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Cambodia ready to face mighty Iran – Felix Dalmas

Cambodia are still looking for their first win of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round. The Angkor Warriors have drawn one and lost one of their two encounters so far and are next up against IR Iran. However, head coach Felix Dalmas says the team is ready for the Asian giants.

Cambodia head coach Felix Dalmas has said that the match against Iran provides them with a good opportunity to measure their progress.

“It will be good opportunity for us to test ourselves because we will play against one of the strongest teams in Asia. I hope we take one more step in line with our plan to improve football in Cambodia,” said Dalmas. (via Tehran Times)

“Iran are a powerful team but our football ideology is clear. We will make every effort to play a good football against every team. This is the most important thing.

“We consider the match as a great opportunity to improve our potential. We want to compete, that’s why we are here. We know the difference between two teams but we will do our best.

“Me and Keisuke Honda have the same ideology in the team and help each other to reach our goal. Honda is a professional coach and has played a key role in the team’s improvement. We have different characters but are looking for the same goal.”

Dalmas and Honda will be looking for their first win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round, after a draw and a loss in their opening matches. Iran, meanwhile, are looking for their second win already, having beaten Hong Kong in their first match.