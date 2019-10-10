LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – IR Iran vs Cambodia

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE BLOG of the Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter between IR Iran and Cambodia which will be played at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran. You can catch all the updates from the match in real-time, right here!

Marc Wilmots’s Team Melli have so far played only one match in the World Cup qualifiers, which came against Hong Kong. Iran won the match 2-0 to put their first three points on the board of their WCQ campaign.

Keisuke Honda’s Cambodia, on the other hand, are yet to register a single victory in two matches of their qualifying campaign. While they drew 1-1 with Hong Kong to start the group stage, they lost 1-0 to Bahrain in their next match after putting up a heroic display.

One of the most important talking points for the encounter is that 3,500 female fans will be ‘allowed’ to watch the match in Tehran.

“Conforming to the promises of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) and the explicit demand of FIFA, Iranian women can attend the match [against Indonesia],” Iran’s official news agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) had reported.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 PM HKT and the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran will play host to the game. You can catch all the LIVE updates from the IR Iran vs Cambodia encounter right here!