LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Saudi Arabia vs Singapore

ASEAN side Singapore are taking on Saudi Arabia on the third matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia and Singapore are in Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round where they are joined by Palestine, Yemen and Uzbekistan.

Singapore were held to a 2-2 draw by Yemen in their opening match, but recorded their first full three points in their second when they defeated Palestine 2-1 in Kallang. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia also were held to a 2-2 draw by Yemen in their opener last month.

As many as 40 teams from Asia have been drawn into eight groups of five teams each for the second round of the qualifiers which will run until June 9, 2020. Eight group winners as well as the four best runners-up will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China as well as the third and final round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers which is scheduled to begin in September 2020.

Then, the four best teams in the third round will qualify for the showpiece event in Qatar while a fifth team will take part in an intercontinental play-off. Meanwhile, the next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint-qualifiers will take part in a separate competition to decide the 12 remaining slots in the 24-team 2023 Asian Cup to be held in China PR.

Saudi Arabia vs Singapore in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 1:00 AM HKT. You can follow the updates from the match LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here!