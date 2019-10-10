LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Vietnam vs Malaysia

ASEAN rivals Vietnam and Malaysia will once again battle each other when they meet on the third matchday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Thursday.

Malaysia and Vietnam are in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round where they are joined by Southeast Asian champions Vietnam, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Malaysia have played two matches in the World Cup Qualifiers — defeating Indonesia 3-2 and losing to UAE 2-1 — while Vietnam were held to a goalless draw by Thailand at the Thammasat Stadium in their opening match last month.

As many as 40 teams from Asia have been drawn into eight groups of five teams each for the second round of the qualifiers which will run until June 9, 2020. Eight group winners as well as the four best runners-up will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China as well as the third and final round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers which is scheduled to begin in September 2020.

Then, the four best teams in the third round will qualify for the showpiece event in Qatar while a fifth team will take part in an intercontinental play-off. Meanwhile, the next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint-qualifiers will take part in a separate competition to decide the 12 remaining slots in the 24-team 2023 Asian Cup to be held in China PR.

Vietnam vs Malaysia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT. You can follow the updatesfrom the match LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here!