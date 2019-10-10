Myanmar not yet at the level to play World Cup Qualifiers, admits Radulovic ahead of Kyrgyz clash

Myanmar head coach Miodrag Radulovic has admitted that the ASEAN side are not yet at the level to compete in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Asian Lions were handed a tough 2022 World Cup Qualifiers draw when they were pooled with Asian powerhouse Japan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic and Mongolia in Group F. And Myanmar have found life difficult in the company so far.

They opened their qualification campaign with a shock 1-0 defeat to Mongolia, who were taking part in the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers for the very first time, before going down 2-0 to favourites Japan in Yangon on the second matchday.

And Radulovic, who was named the Myanmar boss last April, admitted his side’s chances in the competition are low, as they ready to face Kyrgyz Republic at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on Thursday in their third match.

“I am very realistic. I have been a coach for 20 years and I know the level of my team very well,” the Montenegrin tactician was quoted as saying by The-AFC.com. He also said that the matches will, however, act as a good warm up for next year’s AFF Suzuki Cup.

“We are not yet at the level to play World Cup Qualifiers. So, I will use this competition to prepare for the [2020 AFF Suzuki Cup], which is very important in our region. We will try to play well in every game and try to get good results, but we are not yet at the level of World Cup Qualifiers,” Radulovic said.

“FIFA windows are nine days long, and the [Myanmar National League] ended two weeks ago, but It’s not enough time. In football, nothing happens overnight. We need patience and a lot of work. I can see that game by game and day by day our team is progressing,” he said.

(Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation)