Park Hang-seo confirms 23-man Vietnam squad to face Malaysia and Indonesia

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has confirmed the 23 players who will be part of the Vietnam squad to face Malaysia and Indonesia in October’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers games.

Park’s men are set to host Malaysia at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on October 10 which will be followed by an away fixture against Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on October 15.

Vietnam had earlier announced a 25-strong squad for the matches from which Hanoi FC full-back Tran Van Kien and Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) midfielder Pham Xuan Manh did not make the final cut.

Vietnam were held to a goalless draw by Thailand in their opening match in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round at the Thammasat Stadium on September 5 and will be looking for their first win in this month’s two qualification ties.

Vietnam’s 23-member squad for October’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Dang Van Lam (Muangthong United), Nguyen Tuan Manh (Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN), Pham Van Cuong (Quang Nam)

DEFENDERS: Nguyen Thanh Chung (Hanoi FC), Do Duy Manh (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Huu Tuan (Ho Chi Minh City FC), Doan Van Hau (SC Heerenveen), Que Ngoc Hai (Viettel FC), Bui Tien Dung (Viettel FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Nguyen Tuan Anh (HAGL), Vu Van Thanh (HAGL), Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (HAGL), Pham Duc Huy (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Quang Hai (Hanoi FC), Do Hung Dung (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Huy Hung (Quang Nam FC), Nguyen Trong Hoang (Viettel FC)

FORWARDS: Nguyen Van Toan (HAGL), Nguyen Cong Phuong (Sint Truidense VV), Nguyen Anh Duc (Becamex Binh Duong), Nguyen Viet Phong (Viettel FC), Nguyen Trong Hung (Thanh Hoa), Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong)

(Photo credit: Vietnam Football Federation)