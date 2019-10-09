Indonesia slapped with heavy fine for fan violence during 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Malaysia

Indonesia have been slapped with a hefty fine by FIFA for the fan violence during their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against Malaysia in September.

The 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round fixture between the two ASEAN sides was brought to a temporary halt after violence broke on the stands of the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on September 5.

A section of Indonesian fans had thrown bottles, smoke bombs and flares at the Malaysian supporters bringing the World Cup Qualifiers opener to halt for around 10 minutes. Malaysia produced some late drama to defeat Indonesia 3-2 in the match later on.

Passion, Pride, Honour: This is Derbi Nusantara

The hearing around the incident had taken place on October 4 and according to reports, FIFA decided to let the PSSI go easy only slapping them with a fine of around US$ 45,000 (approximately 640 million Indonesian Rupiah) after having found them violate the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

Compromising safety during international matches could have attracted sanctions including stadium ban and ordering the national team to play at a neutral venue, but FIFA committee decided that a fine would do for this time.

However, PSSI are taking no more chances and have decided to move October 15’s World Cup Qualifiers against Vietnam from the Bung Karno Stadium to the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali owing to safety concerns.