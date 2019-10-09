We want to get a win in Hanoi – Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe ahead of facing Vietnam

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has said that his team are looking for nothing less than a win when they face Vietnam in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie in Hanoi on Thursday.

After securing a winning start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round campaign with a 3-2 victory over Indonesia, Cheng Hoe’s Harimau Malaya had gone down fighting to United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their second match.

Now, they will be up against Vietnam, who are looking for their first win after a goalless draw with Thailand in their opener last month, who will be cheered on by their supporters at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on October 10.

Can 🇲🇾 @FAM_Malaysia exact revenge on recent defeats to 🇻🇳 #Vietnam??? 🤔 🤔 Here are the 🖐️ FIVE most recent meetings between the two 🌏 #ASEAN sides ahead of their 🏆 2022 @FIFAWorldCup Qualifiers clash… ⚔️ ⚔️#AsianQualifiers #Malaysia #Qatar2022https://t.co/LGiFOBcA0o — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) October 8, 2019

“Vietnam are definitely a good side and the coach will have his own strategy for this game. But I’m confident of getting a result here. I believe that every team is beatable and we want to get a win here in Hanoi,” the former Kedah FA head coach told on the eve of the game.

The Golden Dragons had beaten the Malaysian Tigers 1-0 in the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 final at the same venue last year to collect their second regional title, but Cheng Hoe said that he will not make any changes to his side’s playing style when they face the ASEAN champions.

“We will play the same way, we believe in our style. The boys are focused and mentally prepared and we are looking forward to the game [on Thursday],” the 51-year-old said.

(Photo courtesy: FA Malaysia)