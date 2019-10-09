Philippines release 23-man squad list for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match vs China

The Philippine Football Federation has released a 23-man strong squad list for 2022 World Cup Qualifier encounter vs China PR, which is scheduled to be played at the Panaad Stadium in Balocod on 15th October.

Cardiff City’s shot-stopper Neil Etheridge is a part of the squad which will, most probably, be led by Stephan Schrock of Ceres-Negros FC. Here’s the full squad for the WCQ encounter.

23 players have been called up to @TheAzkalsPH for the match against China PR on 15 October 2019!

The Azkals are currently third in Group A, behind top-placed China who are followed by Syria on the table. They have won one of their two matches – a 4-1 away win over Guam – while their home encounter vs Syria resulted in a 5-2 defeat.

China, on the other hand, have played only one match so far in the World Cup qualifiers, which also double up as 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers, defeating Maldives 5-0 in an away encounter. The Asian giants would hope to register a second consecutive win, while Philippines would love to create an upset on 15th October and give their home fans something to cheer about.