Country with youngest squad in ASEAN-heavy Group G of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers revealed

The Group G of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers threw up an exciting prospect for football fans in Southeast Asia as four ASEAN sides were drawn together in the five-team group.

And after two rounds of matchdays in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round, Group G, featuring Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has indeed lived up to the expectations producing a few memorable clashes and promises to provide even more this October.

There was the meeting of ASEAN heavyweights Vietnam and Thailand that ended with the two sides sharing the spoils on the opening day and there was also that last-minute Mohamadou Sumareh goal that gave Malaysia a 3-2 win over Indonesia at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. And then, Thailand piled more misery on Simon McMenemy’s side with a 3-0 win in their second outing.

The matches have seen some of the best young talents from ASEAN going up against each other, but which nation is fielding the youngest squad in the qualification competition? Find out as the average age of the sides in Group G of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers is revealed.

According to New Straits Times, it is Vietnam who are the youngest side in Group G of the qualification event with an average age of 24.80.

Viettel FC midfielder Nguyen Trong Hoang, aged 30, and Becamex Binh Duong striker Nguyen Anh Duc, aged 33, are two of the most senior players in Park Hang-seo’s squad for October 10’s match against Malaysia while SC Heerenveen defender Doan Van Hau is the youngest at 20.

Meanwhile, Thailand are the second-youngest side in the group with an average age of 25.22.

Buriram United forward Suphanat Mueanta is the youngest in the Changsuek squad for this month’s qualifiers at the age of 17 while goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom, 32 years old, is the seniormost player in Akira Nishino’s roster.

Malaysia are third youngest side with an average age of 25.57, with the likes of goalkeeper Farizal Marlias and veteran forward Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, aged 33, the oldest stars in the squad. Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) winger Akhyar Rashid is the youngest in the squad at 20.

Group favourites UAE are the second-oldest side in the pool with an average age of 26.04.

Indonesia, meanwhile, are the oldest side in Group G with a squad averaging 27.13 years.

Their goalkeeper Wawan Hendrawan is 36 years old, but the Bali United custodian is pipped by 38-year-old forward Beto Goncalves who is the oldest member in Timnas Indonesia.

Average age of squads in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group G

1) Indonesia – 27.13 years

2) United Arab Emirates – 26.04 years

3) Malaysia – 25.57 years

4) Thailand – 25.22. years

5) Vietnam – 24.80 years