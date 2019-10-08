We will miss Chanathip against UAE – Thailand boss Akira Nishino on 2022 World Cup Qualifiers tie

Thailand head coach Akira Nishino has admitted that losing star attacker Chanathip Songkrasin will be a cause of concern for Changsuek when they face United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday.

Chanathip was ruled out of Thailand’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against UAE slated for October 15 after picking up a slight knock during a warm-up session with his club side Consadole Sapporo last week.

And Japanese tactician Nishino has said that replacing the 24-year-old attacking midfielder will be a difficult task.

Thailand have four points from two matches in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round after a draw with Thailand and a comprehensive win over Indonesia, but face their toughest test yet in the form of AFC Asian Cup 2019 semifinalists UAE at Dubai this week.

“It is very difficult to replace a player like Chanathip and we will miss him for sure in the match against the UAE,” Nishino was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post. “But, we have many attacking players in the team like Teerasil Dangda, Supachok Sarachat and Ekanit Panya who can undertake different roles,” he added.

Thailand were already without one J1 League star Thitipan Puanghcan when the news of Chanathip’s injury broke, and there were further concerns over the fitness of Supachok Sarachat who starred in the War Elephants’ 3-0 win over Indonesia in September.

Supachok Sarachart finishes lovely team goal in Thailand’s 0-3 win over Indonesia

However, Nishino has retained the Buriram United star in his squad while replacing Chanathip with Bangkok United striker Chananan Pombuppha.

“I am not 100 per cent yet, but my injury is getting better. I am hoping to join full training within a few days,” Supachok said.

Thailand are scheduled to face Congo in an international friendly match on October 10 at the Leo Stadium in Pathum Thani before travelling to the Emirates.

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers right here!