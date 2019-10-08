Iraq star Justin Meram explains why he dropped out from World Cup Qualifiers against Hong Kong, Cambodia

Atlanta United winger Justin Meram has explained why he declined the call up from Srecko Katanec to play for Iraq in this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties against Hong Kong and Cambodia.

30-year-old Meram was part of Katanec’s 23-member squad that was announced last week for October’s 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties, but the US-born star had dropped out of the squad soon after.

Having denied all three points by Bahrain in their opener last month, the Lions of Mesopotamia will be looking for their first win in the qualification event when they face Hong Kong at Basra on October 5 before they head out to Southeast Asia to face Cambodia at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on October 15.

Meram was in action for his club side Atlanta in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on October 6 when they defeated New England Revolution 3-1, two days before he would have departed for international duty. The club are also scheduled to meet New England again in the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs on October 19 which would give Meram little or no time to recover between the games.

And the Iraq international has now explained why he took the difficult decision to turn down the national team to play for his club side.

“I have wanted to speak out for the last week about why I am not able to play for Iraq in the upcoming qualifiers, and still do. But at this time, it just doesn’t seem appropriate to get into too many details as it doesn’t change the situation,” he posted on his Twitter.

“Please just know that I tried very hard to find a compromise that would allow me to play for Iraq and my club team, but I just couldn’t make it work,” the MLS star said in the statement which began by offering prayers to Iraq that has seen deadly violence this week.

📰 UPDATE: Justin Meram has dropped out of the #Iraq squad. Reports suggest that the reason is Justin would play an @MLS game just two days before travelling which would tire him, and the later trip to Cambodia would further increase his fatigue. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/k5YM2faSM3 — Soccer Iraq (@SoccerIraq) September 30, 2019

“My love for my country has been a part of me since I was a child. Iraq has always held a special place in my heart, even more so since I began playing for our national team. For the last five years, I have sacrificed a lot to play or my country,” he wrote.

“I will always love Iraq and will do my best to play in every match that I can. But sometimes life hands us tough choices and I have been handed a very difficult one in this case. Time and distance are the enemy. Being so far away has always been hard, but in this specific case, it has made it impossible to be recovered enough to play at my best for both Iraq and my club team,” he added.

