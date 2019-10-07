Vietnam have better track record, but this is a new era – Malaysia star Brendan Gan

In what is a repeat of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final, Malaysia are set to face Vietnam in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on October 10.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysia had held Vietnam to a 2-2 draw at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur in the first leg of the AFF Cup final last year, but Park Hang-seo’s men ran out the winners in the second leg with a 1-0 win in Hanoi.

Malaysia’s dreams of a second title were shattered that night at the My Dinh Stadium as Vietnam secured their second regional title, but midfielder Brendan Gan believes Harimau Malaya have come a long way since that disappointing result.

“We have a different squad now, and we play with a different style. The players are more confident when they hold the ball,” 31-year-old Gan was quoted as saying by Bernama ahead of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie.

“It is going to be a difficult game as Vietnam have a better track record against us, but this is a new era, new time, and we just have to play our game and hopefully it would help us throughout the match,” the Australia-born Perak TBG star said.

Meanwhile, head coach Cheng Hoe, who has named a 23-man squad for the tie, warned his players to be wary of Vietnam’s counter-attacking game.

“We just have to be careful with the defensive game and the quick counter-attacks of the Vietnamese players. Meeting Vietnam is not an easy task but I demand the players to play with confidence and at the same time focus on positive results to make the passage after this easier,” the 51-year-old tactician said.

(Photo credit: FA Malaysia)