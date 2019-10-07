Tan Cheng Hoe finalises 23-man Malaysia squad for World Cup Qualifiers against Vietnam

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has finalised his 23-member squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers away fixture against Vietnam on October 15.

Harimau Malaya got their qualification campaign off to a winning start with a 3-2 away win over Indonesia on September 5 before going down 2-1 to Group G favourites United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10.

Their third fixture in the second round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers is a trip to My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi to face Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam in a repeat of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final.

Cheng Hoe had named a preliminary squad for the friendly against Sri Lanka that Malaysia won 6-0, but he has now dropped three from that squad due to injuries.

The trio are Pahang FA midfielder Nor Azam Azih and Perak TBG duo — striker Shahrel Fikri Fauzi and winger J Partiban.

Meanwhile, Azzizan Nordin, who plays for Sabah FA who gained promotion to Malaysia Super League this season, has been included in the squad.

“Shahrel, Partiban and Azam have been with us since last month. However, I did not include them this time as they are injured. We hope the new inclusions can adapt to the team’s style of play,” Cheng Hoe was quoted as saying by New Straits Times.

Malaysia’s 23-member squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Vietnam

GOALKEEPERS: Farizal Marlias (Johor Darul Ta’zim), Hafizul Hakim (Perak TBG), Ifwat Akmal (Kedah)

DEFENDERS: Matthew Davies (Pahang), Syahmi Safari (Selangor), Adam Nor Azlin, Aidil Zafuan, La’Vere Corbin-Ong (all Johor Darul Ta’zim), Irfan Zakaria (Kuala Lumpur), Shahrul Saad, Nazirul Naim (both Perak TBG), Dominic Tan (Police Tero)

MIDFIELDERS: Mohamadou Sumareh (Pahang), Brendan Gan (Perak TBG), Akram Mahinan (PKNS FC), Syamer Kutty Abba, Akhyar Rashid, Safawi Rasid (all Johor Darul Ta’zim), Abdul Halim Saari (Selangor), Danial Amier Norisham (FELDA United), Azzizan Nordin (Sabah FA)

FORWARDS: Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (Pahang), Syafiq Ahmad (Johor Darul Ta’zim)

(Photo courtesy: Sabah FA)