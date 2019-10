Myanmar without key duo for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers tie against Kyrgyz Republic

Myanmar national team have been dealt a huge blow as they will be without two key players for this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against Kyrgyz Republic.

Myanmar are scheduled to face Kyrgyzstan in their third match of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on October 10.

The Asian Lions are yet to collect a point in the qualification campaign after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Mongolia in their opener before going down 2-0 to Japan at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon in their second outing.

And the Miodrag Radulovic side’s hunt for their first points has been made even more difficult by the absence of striker Kyaw Ko Ko and midfielder Maung Maung Lwin for October’s World Cup Qualifiers tie.

Kyaw Ko Ko, who has been on loan at Thai League 1 outfit Samut Prakan City FC, has been struggling in recent times with nagging injuries while Yangon United’s Maung Lwin is on a two-week recovery period following a calf strain.

Myanmar’s 23-member squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kyrgyz Republic

GOALKEEPERS: Kyaw Zin Phyo (Ayeyawady United), Pyae Lyan Aung (Yadanarbon FC), Pyae Phyo Aung (Southern Myanmar)

DEFENDERS: Zaw Min Tun (Chonburi FC),Soe Moe Kyaw (Ayeyawady United), Zaw Lin (Ayeyawady United), Zaw Ye Tun (Yadanarbon FC), Pyae Phyo Zaw (Yangon United), David Htan (Shan United), Kyaw Zin Lwin (Ayeyawady United), Nanda Kyaw (Shan United)

MIDFIELDERS: Yang Aung Kyaw (Yangon United), Lwin Moe Aung (Ayeyawady United), Zin Min Tun (Shan United), Hlaing Bo Bo (Yadanarbon FC), Kyi Lin (Yangon United), Si Thu Aung (Yadanarbon FC), Suan Lam Mang (Shan United)

FORWARDS: Aung Thu (Muangthong United), Win Naing Soe (Yadanarbon FC), Than Paing (Yangon United), Kaung Si Thu (Southern Myanmar), Dway Ko Ko Chit (Shan United)

